Records: Mercer County sheriff cited for DUI in Bismarck

Court records show the sheriff of Mercer County in North Dakota was cited for DUI last week in Bismarck.

Fifty-five-year-old Dean Danzeisen was stopped by police early Friday, according to a citation on file. The Bismarck Tribune reports a field sobriety test showed Danzeisen’s blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit.

His blood alcohol content was 0.194%, according to the document. The legal limit in North Dakota for driving is 0.08%.

Danzeisen is scheduled to appear in Bismarck Municipal Court on the misdemeanor charge on Feb. 5.

He did not immediately respond to messages for comment Monday.

Danzeisen has been the county’s sheriff for more than 17 years.