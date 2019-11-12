Recovery Reinvented Mosaic

In honor of Recovery Reinvented, a local artist is helping survivors pick up the pieces.

Molly McLain brought a community mosaic to tell the story of recovering addicts and those who know them.

People got a chance to write names, scriptures and dates on a piece of glass to glue it to the masterpiece.

McLain provided three panels of mosaics that symbolize the recovery reinvented motto: Dream, Hope and Act.

“It brings together people’s stories and hands working together to create a larger piece and a larger story. I think it is very representative and I think it’s cathartic and therapeutic to do,” said Molly Mclain, Community Mosaic Artist.

This is the first year McLain is doing this. She will send the finished product to be used during upcoming recovery reinvented events.