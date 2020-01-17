Recreation Complex Decision is Going to Commission

During tonight’s park board meeting, two motions passed leaving it up to Bismarck City Commission on what to do with the proposed 119 million dollar indoor recreation community complex.

The first decision was to have a sales tax increase placed on the upcoming June 9th ballot to help pay for it.

They’re requesting a 1/2 cent increase in city sales tax, until the sum reaches 108-million dollars.

The second decision made tonight also moves forward the development of the capitol campaign to help raise approximately 5 to 10 percent of the total cost for the project.