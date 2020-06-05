Recreational cannabis measure rallies for thousands of signatures still needed

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Organizers of one of the two measures that would legalize recreational marijuana in the state is still trying to collect enough signatures to make it on the November ballot.

The North Dakota Freedom of Cannabis Act has about 17,000 signatures so far.

The initiated measure needs another 10,000 or so before July 6th.

Friday, the group behind the measure, the North Dakota Cannabis Caucus, took to Main Avenue in Bismarck in hopes of rallying more support.

Measure Chair Jody Vetter says the coronavirus really threw a wrench in their effort.

“It really did put a damper on our signature collecting, so we’re still hopeful to get it on the ballot because we do need to get this on the ballot in 2020,” she added.

If about 27,000 signatures are not collected by the deadline, the group will have to try again for 2022.

The second recreational cannabis measure comes from Legalize ND. That petition is still circulating as well.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

SUPERSIZED KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "SUPERSIZED KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/5"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/5"

Severe storms highlight the weekend forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Severe storms highlight the weekend forecast"

FURRY FRIDAY: MEET LADY DOGGA THE DOG

Thumbnail for the video titled "FURRY FRIDAY: MEET LADY DOGGA THE DOG"

LIFE HACKS: CARS

Thumbnail for the video titled "LIFE HACKS: CARS"

Beulah Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah Baseball"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

KX News Town-Hall 6/4

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX News Town-Hall 6/4"

Stress and Dreams

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stress and Dreams"

99th Birthday

Thumbnail for the video titled "99th Birthday"

Dickinson Parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Parade"

Thursday, June 4th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, June 4th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Dacotah Speedway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dacotah Speedway"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/4

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/4"

Weddings are Back

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weddings are Back"

Online Workshops

Thumbnail for the video titled "Online Workshops"

Cybersecurity Trends

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cybersecurity Trends"

Showing Support for Law Enforcement

Thumbnail for the video titled "Showing Support for Law Enforcement"

ND Health Network

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND Health Network"

Unemployment Gray Areas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unemployment Gray Areas"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge