Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 5

Recyclers lined the street to get items turned in on Kalix’s last day

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In continuing coverage, Kalix recycling in Minot is coming to an end. Friday was the last day and people were lined up trying to get those last recyclables turned in.

People waited nearly two hours to drop off their cardboard, newspapers and other recyclables. Employees said they helped close to 500 people this week. Recyclers are sad to see this program come to an end.

“I don’t know anywhere else that’s recycling,” said Kari Danielson, recycler. “It breaks my heart to stop recycling because it’s just… I don’t hardly have garbage each week because I recycle everything.”

A few people said they plan on taking their stuff to Glenburn. Others said they may have to trek even further to help save the environment.

“I go to Bismarck once in a while, they do have recycling in Bismarck at their landfill,” said Deane Palen, recycler. “So, my mom lives down there so I go to visit her all the time, so I might take my stuff down there.”

“If we were going to Bismarck, we’d probably take it down,” said Robert Ringshaer, recycler. “But, I’m not going to make a special trip down there for it.”

Minot doesn’t have recycling and it would be a few years before it gets one — if at all. These recyclers shared their advice on what they want to see.

“I hope the city, if they go to recycling, put some general bins out for people that don’t get city pickup,” Palen said. “That would be great.”

“I think we’re going to have to do something to address the big plastic issue at the landfill, you know?” said Jim Straight, recycler. “We either have to have some kind of recycling or we’re going to have to buy a bigger landfill and that’s just more tax dollars. Pay now or pay later.”

For others, this issue is bigger than just putting a cardboard box in a different bin.

“It isn’t just for this generation or the next, it’s, you know, for forever,” said Maria Sipin, recycler. “And, saving trees is a big thing for me, nature because it’s not just the trees — it’s the things that live in them too. And, it will be a lot of garbage if we don’t recycle.”

“To save the environment, that’s why I do it,” said Sina Sand, recycler. “I want to hear the birds sing and see the animals keep their homes.”

Starting Feb. 3, Kalix will only accept confidential documents and mixed office paper. People can redeem their Kalix tokens at Marketplace until March 31. The City of Minot said it’s working on conducting a survey to see if enough residents are interested in a program.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/31

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/31"

Robert Suhr KX News 620am Forecast 1-31-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 620am Forecast 1-31-20"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-31-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-31-20"

Furry Friday: Meet Chica The Chihuahua

Thumbnail for the video titled "Furry Friday: Meet Chica The Chihuahua"

Slim Chickens & The Big Game

Thumbnail for the video titled "Slim Chickens & The Big Game"

Celebrating Second Story

Thumbnail for the video titled "Celebrating Second Story"

College Basketball 1.30.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Basketball 1.30.20"

Legacy-Minot wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy-Minot wrestling"

Linton-HMB

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton-HMB"

Mandan Gymnastics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Gymnastics"

Hettinger-Scranton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hettinger-Scranton"

Capitol Renovations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Capitol Renovations"

Biggest Fan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Biggest Fan"

Bismarck FF Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck FF Safety"

Task Force

Thumbnail for the video titled "Task Force"

United Way Luncheon

Thumbnail for the video titled "United Way Luncheon"

Firefighters Fighting Cancer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Firefighters Fighting Cancer"

Thursday, January 30th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, January 30th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Caregiver Training

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caregiver Training"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/30

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/30"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge