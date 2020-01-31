Recyclers lined the street to get items turned in on Kalix’s last day

In continuing coverage, Kalix recycling in Minot is coming to an end. Friday was the last day and people were lined up trying to get those last recyclables turned in.

People waited nearly two hours to drop off their cardboard, newspapers and other recyclables. Employees said they helped close to 500 people this week. Recyclers are sad to see this program come to an end.

“I don’t know anywhere else that’s recycling,” said Kari Danielson, recycler. “It breaks my heart to stop recycling because it’s just… I don’t hardly have garbage each week because I recycle everything.”

A few people said they plan on taking their stuff to Glenburn. Others said they may have to trek even further to help save the environment.

“I go to Bismarck once in a while, they do have recycling in Bismarck at their landfill,” said Deane Palen, recycler. “So, my mom lives down there so I go to visit her all the time, so I might take my stuff down there.”

“If we were going to Bismarck, we’d probably take it down,” said Robert Ringshaer, recycler. “But, I’m not going to make a special trip down there for it.”

Minot doesn’t have recycling and it would be a few years before it gets one — if at all. These recyclers shared their advice on what they want to see.

“I hope the city, if they go to recycling, put some general bins out for people that don’t get city pickup,” Palen said. “That would be great.”

“I think we’re going to have to do something to address the big plastic issue at the landfill, you know?” said Jim Straight, recycler. “We either have to have some kind of recycling or we’re going to have to buy a bigger landfill and that’s just more tax dollars. Pay now or pay later.”

For others, this issue is bigger than just putting a cardboard box in a different bin.

“It isn’t just for this generation or the next, it’s, you know, for forever,” said Maria Sipin, recycler. “And, saving trees is a big thing for me, nature because it’s not just the trees — it’s the things that live in them too. And, it will be a lot of garbage if we don’t recycle.”

“To save the environment, that’s why I do it,” said Sina Sand, recycler. “I want to hear the birds sing and see the animals keep their homes.”

Starting Feb. 3, Kalix will only accept confidential documents and mixed office paper. People can redeem their Kalix tokens at Marketplace until March 31. The City of Minot said it’s working on conducting a survey to see if enough residents are interested in a program.