Recycling pick up changes made in Mandan

About 90 to 100 tons of recyclables are collected in Mandan every month.

The city contracts with Waste Management, which then collects both trash and recyclables.

The old way of collecting items was by houses with even numbers collected one week and houses with odd numbers being picked up the following week, but that’s no longer the case.

Residents can expect the same pick-up days each week, but now, all bins on the street will be emptied each week.

Mandan Public Works officials said doing this will help reduce wear and tear on streets and is much more efficient.

“For the most part, it worked out well. We’re hoping for the smooth rest of the week and next week will be a learning curve as well because we’re hoping to get through it,” Manan Director of Public Works Mitch Bitz said.

A map with the pickup routes can be found by clicking here.






