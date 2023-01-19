MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — One North Dakota city is about to become more eco-conscious, as a recycling system comes to town.

A twice-a-month recycling pickup will start in July in Minot. But the program does come at a price.

Minot garbage customers will pay $2.50 a month for curbside recycling.

On Tuesday, the Minot City Council leaders decided the program will start with a free trial period.

Council member Carrie Evans did not support the free trial option, saying how residents can’t opt out of taxes for other services they don’t use, like local parks.

Ultimately the decision to be able to opt-out was approved by the council, keeping a promise a previous City Council made back in 2016.

“As much as we are for recycling, and I certainly am. I made the motion because we also represent the folks who are not in favor of recycling. And who were given a commitment earlier on that they would be able to opt-out,” said Mark Jantzer, a Minot city councilman

If the recycling program isn’t implemented, Jason Sorenson, the assistant director for Minot Public Works says the city would have to invest in a new landfill within the next 10 years, costing the city tens of millions of dollars.