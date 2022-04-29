An opportunity to get together, celebrate education, and support a worthy cause is coming up.



The first-ever Red Apple Gala will ultimately help the Minot Public School Foundation fulfill its mission.

“The money raised from the gala will help us accomplish our mission by providing more opportunities for our students that oftentimes teachers may pay out of their own pocket for different activities and hands-on experiences within the classrooms,” Ben Berg, vice president of the MPS Foundation and a business education instructor said.



Its mission is to preserve, promote, and enhance the quality of education.



The upcoming fundraiser includes a social hour, dinner, live auction, and entertainment.

There will also be special recognition for donors and a presentation for the family of Lowell Latimer, a beloved and dedicated member of the foundation.

The gala is Saturday, May 14.