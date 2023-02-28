BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Bismarck Red Cross is partnering with the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library to give free youth disaster preparedness presentations.

According to a news release, there will be two different presentations happening in the Children’s Library Story Room on March 7 and 9 at 3:45 p.m.

March 7 will have “Prepare with Pedro” for ages four through seven. While March 9 will have “The Pillowcase Project” for ages eight through 11.

Parents will need to pre-register their children, and they can do so by calling (701) 355-1489.

Both programs will teach kids to identify the best ways to stay safe during emergencies and the best ways to prevent and stay safe during a home fire.

There is also going to be a discussion on science’s role in emergency preparedness.

The presentations will teach students about coping skills to help manage stress during emergencies. They will gain confidence in their abilities to prepare during hands-on activities.

After they are done, they will be encouraged to use their knowledge to advocate in their homes and communities.