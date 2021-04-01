Red Flag Warning issued for Bismarck area due to extremely dry conditions

Bismarck’s Fire Marshal is reminding area residents that the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for high winds and low relative humidity in the Bismarck area. The Red Flag Warning is in effect today until 10 p.m.

A Red Flag Warning indicates critical fire weather conditions where any fire that ignites will spread rapidly and become difficult to control or suppress.

During Red Flag weather conditions, the Bismarck Fire Department strongly recommends the following:

Refrain from using any outdoor/backyard fire pits, fireplaces, or chimineas.

If you choose to use a gas grill, gas fireplace, or pellet smoker, use it on a non-combustible surface and maintain a distance of 15 ft from combustibles or structures.

Special attention should be paid during the following activities:

Smoking: Restrict smoking to areas free of combustible materials. Use proper disposal containers. Make sure that cigarette butts are put out all the way, every time. Do not dispose of butts onto the ground.

Equipment/Vehicles operating off-road: Those working outdoors should be aware of fire hazards posed by exhaust systems, catalytic converters, safety chains, or any equipment that may produce sparks when operating in off-road areas.

For more information, check out the North Dakota Burn Ban Restrictions & Fire Danger Maps page at https://ndresponse.gov/burn-ban-restrictions-fire-danger-maps and the National Weather Service website at https://www.weather.gov/bis/