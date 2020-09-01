Red Flag Warning issued for western and central North Dakota

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for central and western North Dakota.

Tuesday’s conditions prompted the warning. Low humidity, wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour and dry vegetation all increase the chances for any fires to quickly spread.

Bismarck Fire Marshal Owen Fitzsimmons says the areas with the highest potential for fires are in the north near wildlands with longer grasses, and in the south near wooded areas.

He urges people avoid any kind of open flame burning outside that can generate a spark.

“Firepits, recreational fires, even grilling with charcoal or wood. As well as that, we suggest, as always, be very, very cognizant of smoking materials,” Fitzsimmons said.

A Red Flag Warning is the highest level of fire danger according to the U.S. Forest Service, and it’s in effect until 8 p.m.

