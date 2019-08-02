Red license plate recognizes volunteer first responders

Every day, first responders risk their lives to serve and protect us–and some of them are volunteers. One Max man wanted to show his appreciation for all their hard work and service.

“I just thought these people deserve to be, I mean, they’re outstanding people and they need to be recognized. And we as North Dakotans really appreciate what they do for us,” said Norval Semchenko, retired farmer.

He’s talking about volunteer first responders. After thinking of ideas on how to recognize them, he finally had one, a red license plate.

He had to collect over 13,000 signatures to get the idea on the ballot. North Dakota voters approved last November and now responders can get one.

And, there’s a perk to having one.

“State Parks are owned by the citizens of North Dakota, what better way to say thank you than a free admission?” said Semchenko.

But getting a plate isn’t as easy as it seems. Right now, some departments are having trouble clarifying the language in the bill.

For firefighters, they have to be on the department for two years, an active member and make less than $10,000 a year.

“What we’re running into is the definition of ‘active.’ So, internally, we are trying to come up with a definition of what we want our guys to be fulfilling before they are considered active,” said Rob Knuth, assistant chief Minot Rural.

The cost of the plate and registration are free. But what are some of the negatives of getting one?

“If me and my family are driving through and come across an accident scene, and it’s not safe for me to pull over and render assistance. So, I continue through the accident scene. An individual could see that I am a first responder because of that red license plate, take that number down and contact the state saying, ‘this emergency responder went right past me and I needed assistance.,” said Knuth.

Some first responders have voiced their opinions on the red plates.

“The concern of possible animosity between career and volunteer. The fact that that’s just one more way for them to stand out. Anonymity is a good thing at times, and, unfortunately, every time something happens and they focus on that red plate, some people just don’t want that,” Knuth added.

There are 1,664 red plates in North Dakota, according to the ND-DOT.