BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) —Discussing the dangers of underage substance abuse, and other drugs with your family is important.

Understanding the importance, Bismarck Burleigh Public Health will kick off their Red Ribbon Week Discover Hunt, October 23 until October 31st.

The hunt encourages conversations with your family about underage substance abuse all while partaking in family fun adventures.

How to join the fun?

Download the Goosechase app and use code: BISMARCK.

Bismarck Burleigh Public Health shares, if you do not begin these conversations with your children, they may not see any danger in trying alcohol or other drugs.

Learn more at https://www.bismarcknd.gov/1867/Substance-Abuse-Prevention .