Redistricting meetings continue in Capitol, addresses population for sub-districts

Committee members discussed the ideal population for a sub-district, which stands at 8,453.

According to Sen. Ray Holmberg, Fort Berthold has 8,350 and Rolette County, an Indigenous-rich area, has 9,278.

He said this could lend itself to legislative or court action, according to the voting rights act.

The vote was tabled to Wednesday’s committee meeting, but Holmberg says, while he is not supporting subdivisions, it’s best to do it before the federal government steps in.

“You do have to respect reality, and we can ignore this issue and allow someone else to be in the driver’s seat. Or we can do it ourselves,” said Holmberg.

If the motion of subdivisions passes, terms in the districts will be shortened and the seats in the new sub-districts will be up for re-election.

