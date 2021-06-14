Reduced Lanes on Washington Street due to repairs starting June 15

BISMARCK, ND – Starting at 8:00 AM, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, Washington Street, North of Expressway Ave. between Bismarck Expressway and Ivy Avenue will be restricted to one lane northbound.

The restriction will be for Public Works to repair a sanitary sewer main in the northbound roadway.

Traffic can expect long delays. This repair will impact traffic movements in this area through the end of the week.

Drivers should plan ahead and use alternate routes, as major delays are anticipated during peak traffic periods.

For more information visit www.bismarcknd.gov/streets

