Reducing the lack of addiction resources in Minot MARCO’s main goal

Recovering from addiction is difficult–no matter what resources your community has. In January, the Minot Area Recovery Community Organization (MARCO) was created. It received a $200,000 grant from the Bush Foundation.

“For the identification of services that are lacking within a 100-mile radius of Minot. So, we’re able to identify what needs to be done. We don’t actually provide services, we are basically the ones to take in all the data and see where the gaps lie and find a way to fill those,” said Sarah Bachmeier, Board member and recovering addict.

Transitional housing is one of the things Minot is lacking. Determining what the city is lacking wasn’t difficult for board members. A requirement of the Bush Foundation is at least half of the members need to be in recovery.

“Everybody has their own experience with the addiction side of things and they know exactly what’s missing,” Bachmeier said.

Something else the city is missing is a medical detox facility.

“Where people are able to come off the drugs a lot easier. That is one thing that deters a lot of people from, you know, going to treatment, getting help because they know the withdrawals are going to be very severe,” Bachmeier added.

Right now, it’s working local agencies to fill the gaps within the city. It won’t be providing the services but will be coordinating them.

“By coordinate what we really mean is inter-connect. So, our hub-and-spoke model is designed for us to be the center of basically a community outreach with all of these different resources,” said Andrew Schultz, Executive director.

Giving recovering addicts the resources they need to recover is the organization’s main goal. And, it’s what helped her recover.

“Knowing that you have all those things, it makes a huge difference. When people don’t know that there’s any hope, then it’s difficult to stay on track,” Bachmeier said.