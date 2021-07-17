Reenactors at Fort Lincoln State Park share life as a soldier in 1873

History experts at Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park are going back in time 148 years and bring it to present day.

Reenactors wore the uniforms of Company B, 6th U-S infantry which was stationed at the fort in July of 1873.

It was the first unit stationed at the fort which operated under the name Fort Mckeen at the time.

Organizers say that it has been years since they have held an event like this.

The actors are aiming to recreate the life and daily operations of a soldier on the American frontier… more than a century ago.

“This is going to be your one chance for a while to really see and experience what the life of a daily soldier out here was like at Fort Abraham Lincoln; here in 1873, what they were wearing, what they were using, what these barracks looked like. This is the only time you’re going to see guys utilizing the barracks with correct mattresses, with correct blankets, with rifles, with correct food,” said Casey Beck, Reenactment Organizer.

The reenactment continues tomorrow at Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park from nine in the morning until noon.