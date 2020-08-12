Reentry plan changed in Mandan to implement hybrid learning model for middle school

Mandan Public Schools is making changes to its re-entry plan after Custer Health made suggestions as cases continue to rise in the Bismarck-Mandan area.

Middle school students will now have to learn in a hybrid A/B model instead of face-to-face instruction.

Students whose last names begin with A through J will follow the A schedule and those with last names that begin with K through Z will follow the B schedule.

They have also changed the mask policy requiring staff to wear them when social distancing is not possible.

“We will be re-evaluating it day by day. Even today when I saw the cases from yesterday again I was alarmed and wondering if we need to address the plan even more. That will be a discussion every morning when I wake up I think. Just how are we going to this safely,” explained Erin Ourada, the Administrator for Custer Health.

Bismarck Public Schools will be requiring anyone on school property to mask up.