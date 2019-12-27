Refugees, quadruple homicide top North Dakota news in 2019

Debate over whether to ban new refugees in Burleigh County and a rare quadruple homicide in Mandan were among North Dakota’s top news stories for 2019.
Other notable events included a crude oil spill from the Keystone pipeline in eastern North Dakota; the opening of medical marijuana dispensaries across the state; and the repeal of the nation’s toughest Sunday business restrictions.
And the North Dakota Legislature passed its first anti-abortion laws in six years, though they aren’t being enforced because of legal challenges.