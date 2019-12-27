Refugees, quadruple homicide top North Dakota news in 2019

FILE – In this Oct. 29, 2018 file photo, William Hoehn awaits sentencing, in Cass County District Court in Fargo, N.D. Hoehn, originally sent to prison for life for helping to cover up the 2017 death of a North Dakota woman whose baby was cut from her womb is set to receive a new sentence. Justices ruled in August 2019 that a judge mistakenly classified Hoehn as a dangerous special offender and he should not have received life. Hoehn now faces 21 years in prison on two charges. (Ann Arbor Miller/The Forum via AP, Pool File)

Debate over whether to ban new refugees in Burleigh County and a rare quadruple homicide in Mandan were among North Dakota’s top news stories for 2019.

Other notable events included a crude oil spill from the Keystone pipeline in eastern North Dakota; the opening of medical marijuana dispensaries across the state; and the repeal of the nation’s toughest Sunday business restrictions.

And the North Dakota Legislature passed its first anti-abortion laws in six years, though they aren’t being enforced because of legal challenges.

