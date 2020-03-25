Regional Internet Providers So Far Handling Internet Surge

With the majority of people stuck at home until further notice, many are wondering if Internet Service Providers will be able to survive the Coronavirus Outbreak.

With the number of people working, and soon learning, from home growing by the day, it’s created a huge spike in internet usage across the country.

Large providers like AT&T say they internet usage is up 100-percent since early March.

In Europe, streaming services like Nexflix and Disney plus have been forced to cut their bandwidth usage to meet demand.

In our area, MIDCO is the major supplier of Cable and Internet and they tell us while traffic and usage is currently up, they have had no issues so far.

“We provide service to a lot of residential customers and our peak traffic tends to be between eight and ten o’clock at night, and so the traffic we’re seeing has been about a 21-percent increase is all happening during the day, well below that peak and so our network is handling it really well,” said Jon Pederson, Midco’s Chief Technology Officer.

Pederson adds they do have some precautionary measures lined up just in case demand exceeds current capacity.