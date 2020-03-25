Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 6

Regional Internet Providers So Far Handling Internet Surge

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

With the majority of people stuck at home until further notice, many are wondering if Internet Service Providers will be able to survive the Coronavirus Outbreak.

With the number of people working, and soon learning, from home growing by the day, it’s created a huge spike in internet usage across the country.

Large providers like AT&T say they internet usage is up 100-percent since early March.

In Europe, streaming services like Nexflix and Disney plus have been forced to cut their bandwidth usage to meet demand.

In our area, MIDCO is the major supplier of Cable and Internet and they tell us while traffic and usage is currently up, they have had no issues so far.

“We provide service to a lot of residential customers and our peak traffic tends to be between eight and ten o’clock at night, and so the traffic we’re seeing has been about a 21-percent increase is all happening during the day, well below that peak and so our network is handling it really well,” said Jon Pederson, Midco’s Chief Technology Officer.

Pederson adds they do have some precautionary measures lined up just in case demand exceeds current capacity.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Young CNA

Thumbnail for the video titled "Young CNA"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/25"

Amber's Wednesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/25"

Wednesday forecast: Mostly cloudy and colder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday forecast: Mostly cloudy and colder"

LIFE HACKS: CORONA

Thumbnail for the video titled "LIFE HACKS: CORONA"

DIY: build your own weather instruments at home

Thumbnail for the video titled "DIY: build your own weather instruments at home"

BSC Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Volleyball"

Minot Weekly Presser 3-24

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Weekly Presser 3-24"

trading cards

Thumbnail for the video titled "trading cards"

Tuesday, March 24th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, March 24th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

MSU Early move out

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU Early move out"

Minot Shelters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Shelters"

Internet Strain

Thumbnail for the video titled "Internet Strain"

Tourism Industry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tourism Industry"

Wedding Delays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wedding Delays"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/24

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/24"

Social Distancing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Social Distancing"

Helpline

Thumbnail for the video titled "Helpline"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/24

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/24"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge