Registered Sex Offender Now In Custody

A registered sex offender who authorities were searching for since Tuesday evening is now in custody.

According to police officials, around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday,
Jerry Roy Stewart, who was civilly committed to the North Dakota State Hospital in Jamestown for chemical dependency issues, had a 15 minute pass to walk the hospital grounds.

He failed to return to his unit, and was considered absent without leave, or AWOL from the state hospital.

Stewart has a history of violence and assault.

He was taken into custody by the North Dakota Highway Patrol without incident.

