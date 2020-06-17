Registration open for Special Olympics Golf fundraiser

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Have you ever wanted to golf on a Monday while supporting a great cause? North Dakota Special Olympics wants to give you that chance with its 20th annual golf fundraiser.

The golf scramble is Monday, July 13 at the Minot Country Club. The $125 registration fee will pay for your registration, lunch, a cart, a dinner and reception. 

“It’s a great opportunity to get outside, socialize with social distancing, utilizing North Dakota safe practices. And, if you golf like me, you don’t have to worry about being next to anybody,” said Steve Maliszeski, volunteer, Special Olympics.

Last year, $11,000 was raised. The money goes toward events like the Special Olympics basketball tournament and Dancing for Special Stars. 

Click here to register for the tournament. The deadline is July 1. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Election Canvassing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Election Canvassing"

Riot Gear

Thumbnail for the video titled "Riot Gear"

Improving Mental Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Improving Mental Health"

Tuesday, June 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, June 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Oak Creek Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oak Creek Baseball"

Mandan A's Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan A's Baseball"

Hazen Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazen Baseball"

Food Network

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Network"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/16"

Dicamba Dispute

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dicamba Dispute"

Burlington Project

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burlington Project"

Juneteenth Celebration

Thumbnail for the video titled "Juneteenth Celebration"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/16--SUPERSIZED!

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/16--SUPERSIZED!"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/16"

Tuesday's forecast: Hot & windy with severe storm chances

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday's forecast: Hot & windy with severe storm chances"

Bismarck Senators Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Senators Baseball"

Bismarck Larks Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Larks Baseball"

Unusual College Search

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unusual College Search"

Velva Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Velva Baseball"

Minot City Council

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot City Council"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge