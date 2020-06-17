Registration open for Special Olympics Golf fundraiser

Have you ever wanted to golf on a Monday while supporting a great cause? North Dakota Special Olympics wants to give you that chance with its 20th annual golf fundraiser.

The golf scramble is Monday, July 13 at the Minot Country Club. The $125 registration fee will pay for your registration, lunch, a cart, a dinner and reception.

“It’s a great opportunity to get outside, socialize with social distancing, utilizing North Dakota safe practices. And, if you golf like me, you don’t have to worry about being next to anybody,” said Steve Maliszeski, volunteer, Special Olympics.

Last year, $11,000 was raised. The money goes toward events like the Special Olympics basketball tournament and Dancing for Special Stars.

Click here to register for the tournament. The deadline is July 1.