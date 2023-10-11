DUNSEITH, N.D. (KXNET) — Going into their 68th season, registration is now open for the International Music Camp.

Starting next June, sessions will last for one week, with seven sessions in all, and the last one is set aside for adults.

But it’s not just music, instructors also teach drama and creative writing, among other things to help students learn all about the fine arts.

The camp director tells us there’s definitely a little something for everyone.

“When you come to summer camp in particular, you learn a little bit of skills of independence, the ability to make some choices on your own, the ability to make new friends, the ability to meet people from around the world. So there are great skills both musically and artistically and also just personally,” said Tim Baumann, the director of the International Music Camp.

The camp is located between the U.S. and Canada at the International Peace Gardens. So camp officials do recommend that you get a passport, if you don’t already have one.