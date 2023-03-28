BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Registration for Spring and Summer programs from the Bismarck Parks and Recreation District (BPRD) will be opening shortly.

Every year, BPRD offers fitness, recreation, and sports programs for both youth and adults in the Bismarck area.

Bismarck residents interested in these programs can be viewed online using the 2023 Spring/Summer activity guide in order to learn about the many different opportunities available.

Registration for all programs opens on Tuesday, April 4, at 8:00 a.m. online and in person at the BRPD main office at 400 East Front Avenue. Limited copies of the Activity Guide in print are also available to be picked up at BRPD facilities, including the BRPD main office.

The department also encourages those interested in registering to set up an online customer account with the BPRD, or update an existing one, by April 4 to ensure the registration process will go as smoothly as possible.

“Parks and recreation plays an essential role in keeping Bismarck active and healthy,”

said BPRD Executive Director, Kevin Klipfel in a press release. “Our summer season offers great opportunities for youth and adults to learn a new sport, connect with others or simply get out and have fun at one of our parks or facilities.”

To learn more about the BPRD or register for a summer program, visit their website, or call 701-222-6455.