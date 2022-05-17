Registration is now open for the 2022 North Dakota Indian Youth Leadership Academy.

The academy prides itself on giving students the opportunity to develop leadership skills as well as their physical, intellectual, emotional and spiritual attributes, and hopes to help shape the future for all Native American youth.

The academy will elect both a president and vice-president, who will be able to present at the Indian Education Summit and United Tribes Leadership summit.

Native American high school students going into grades ninth through 12th, including seniors, are eligible to apply for the academy program.

Parents and guardians must submit the completed application package, and the student must supply a personal statement and at least one letter of recommendation.

The academy is set to take place from July 11-14 at Bismarck State College. Registration for the academy closes on June 30.

Information regarding applying and registering for the program is available on the NDIYLA’s website.