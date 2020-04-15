Regulator: Thousands of North Dakota oil wells idled

The sun sets behind an idle pump jack near Karnes City, Texas, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Demand for oil continues to fall due to the new coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

BISMARCK, N.D. (Bismarck Tribune) — A top state oil regulator estimates that North Dakota producers have idled thousands of wells as the U.S. oil industry crashed during the coronavirus outbreak.

State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms said Tuesday that companies have shut in 4,600 wells since the start of March. The Bismarck Tribune reports the idled wells account of about 260,000 barrels per day of oil.

Operators are temporarily idling wells that produce smaller quantities of oil, in addition to wells that flare large amounts of natural gas. Helms says oil industry estimates indicate even more rigs will stop drilling for oil in North Dakota.

He says the rig count could bottom out at 50% to 75% below pre-pandemic levels. On Tuesday, 33 rigs were active in North Dakota.