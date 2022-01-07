Regulators cleaning up firefighting foam spill

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota environmental regulators are working to clean up a firefighting foam spill in Williston.

The state Department of Environmental Quality issued a news release Friday saying 6,000 gallons of a foam and water mixture were released from a Polar Creek Industries U.S. facility on Thursday.

The spill was confined to a ditch but investigators are collecting samples to determine if the foam contains PFAS, synthetic chemicals that linger in the environment for years and can be harmful to human health.