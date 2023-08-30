MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — For years, public libraries have welcomed eager readers, adventurers, and dreamers.

After more than two decades, leaders of the Minot Children’s Library are now creating a new innovative space for generations to come.

“It’s going to be a forest. All the columns are turning into trees, new carpet new paint. We are going to have a new entry into the children’s library,” said the children’s Librarian at the Minot Public Library, Randi Monley. “We are going to have a dedicated play area for the little guys, we are going to have some new bookcases with insets in them so the kids can sit and read inside the bookcases. There’s also going to be a stage and a tree of knowledge.”

The vision of change for the space came from studying the five early literacy skills for children: reading, writing, singing, talking, and playing. Which Monely says kids in the area struggle with sometimes.

Instead of the typical library standards, Monley wants to create a space that lets kids practice those skills freely.

“Most families are used to libraries being very quiet. So, shushing of the kids, and stuff like that. And that’s not what a children’s library is,” explained Monley. “We are fun, we are excited to see the kids, and we just wanted to make sure everybody knew there was a place for them to play.”

The forest theme is already taking off with real wood pillars and the natural light play space. One of the head builders says it’s a challenging project, but it’s worth it because he knows firsthand how libraries can impact kids’ lives.

“My daughter who’s an adult now, she loved the library when she was younger,” said a builder for the Minot Children’s Library, Mark Bonebrak. “I think these kids are pretty lucky. I can’t wait to see the end result here. I think they are really going to enjoy it.”

Since the children’s library is closed for the remodel, librarians are dedicating the lobby as an acting mini kids’ library until the project is complete. They also have take-home project boxes for families, in place of their regularly scheduled interactive activities.

Overall, library leaders and board members hope this space strengthens our local education system and makes learning fun again.

“There is a study that says when children have a great experience in their library at a young age, they are going to grow into lifelong library users and lifelong learners. And that’s what I’m hoping,” said Monley.

There will even be an interactive play space with a magnetic wall donated by the Magic City Discovery Center. The renovations are expected to be complete by the end of October.