MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A city with rich history and tradition dating back to 1886 has been reimagined by our state’s future architects.

NDSU students have come together with creativity and passion to create designs they feel will revitalize the magic city.

In the middle of winter, NDSU architecture students traveled to Minot, to take a walk down the main streets and identify the potential of downtown.

With fresh eyes and creative minds, the students have now created their vision for the Magic City.

Kristi Hanson, the projects leader said, “The biggest challenge that we saw was the vacation of trinity hospital from that large building. And coming up with a solution for that is going to make that building still viable.”

Student Sofia Naranjo Mata believes turning the more than 100-year-old Trinity building into a nursing school campus would benefit Minot’s workforce and economy.

She said, “Having students downtown helps bring students to the stores, the restaurants, the bars. And if you have students downtown, people are maybe like oh, what if I live downtown too? So just being able to bring students into that downtown area is really important and especially with Minot State and their nursing program becoming so big.”

Another architecture student envisions a Minot Air Force Base memorial, to highlight one of the biggest pieces of the city.

“They provided some great ideas, some wonderful ways to honor our military through a memorial in the greenway which would be incredibly meaningful to honor the men and women who put their lives on the line every single day,” Kevin Black, the co-founder & CEO of Creedence Energy.

The students’ creations touch every part of downtown, they envision green space, apartments, an event center, rooftops, hotels, food courts, a flood memorial, and so much more.

Leaders say they wish they could implement all these changes, but the enormous project will take some time.

Black said, “There’s also some really quick wins. Turning in some of these surface lots that aren’t adding value, to bring green space. Whether it’s a dog park or a gathering space for folks to hang out. But also dressing up our alleyways. Turning our alleyways into something that people actually want to maybe hang out in and find their way from one part of downtown to the other.”

Black says the first step is approaching city leaders and member investors with some of these ideas.

Then once flood protection is complete, it will be time to make the virtual creations a reality.