Relief Fund created to aid hospitality employees laid off due to COVID-19

ONEOK, partnered with the North Dakota Community Foundation, created the ONEOK Hospitality Employee COVID-19 Relief Fund to assist hospitality employees with immediate needs who were laid off or had their working hours cut due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fund was started with a $200,000 contribution from ONEOK.

Those eligible for funds must be employees working in the hospitality field as their primary job in Sidney, Montana; Alexander, North Dakota; Belfield, North Dakota; Dickinson, North Dakota; Keene, North Dakota; Killdeer, North Dakota; Watford City, North Dakota; and Williston, North Dakota; and have been laid off and/or had working hours significantly reduced due to the COVID-19.

Employees who apply will be considered for a one-time $500 grant paid directly to the applicant.

Applications will be reviewed weekly starting April 10 until the fund is exhausted. Employees will be notified if they will receive a grant, and a check will be mailed to the applicant’s mailing address provided.

To apply, CLICK HERE.

