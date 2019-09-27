Relief in sight: Work on I-94, Bismarck Expressway set to end in two weeks

Road construction on I-94 around Mandan and on Bismarck Expressway is tentatively scheduled to be completed in the next two weeks.

Weather permitting, of course.

Lane closures will remain in place as crews finalize work on bridges throughout the project.

Motorists are advised lane closures may change as work finishes up, so you’re asked to slow down and pay attention to shifting lanes while driving through work zones.

The westbound lane closure across the Grant Marsh bridge will remain in place through next week.

Work that remains to be completed includes:

  • Finishing bridge decks
  • Barrier installation at east Midway bridge
  • Guard rail on eastbound I-94 under the west Midway bridge
  • Asphalt patches on westbound Collins Ave. bridge

Online, you can check on the construction progress and finishing work at www.i94bisman.dot.nd.gov or I-94 Mandan/Bismarck Expressway Project on Facebook.

