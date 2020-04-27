Remains from landfill identified as missing Minnesota woman

This April 17, 2020 photo provided by Clay County (Minn.) Jail, shows Ethan Broad. Broad, a western Minnesota man, killed a missing 19-year-old woman, dismembered her in his garage and disposed of the body parts in dumpsters outside his apartment, prosecutors alleged Monday April 20, 2020. (Clay County Jail via AP)

MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — Authorities in western Minnesota say remains recovered from a landfill have been identified as those of a missing 19-year-old woman who prosecutors say was killed and dismembered.

Moorhead police said Monday the Ramsey County medical examiner’s office positively identified the remains discovered last week as those of Dystynee Avery.

Twenty-seven-year-old Ethan Broad was charged last week with second-degree murder without intent while committing a felony in Avery’s death.

Two people were arrested last week on accessory to murder charges, and police said Monday a 33-year-old West Fargo, North Dakota, man also was taken into custody on accessory to murder charges.