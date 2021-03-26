Remarkable Woman: Amy Schmidt

There’s not a lot of extra time to spare when you’re busy raising four children, but reflecting on a quote her mother taught her years ago, Amy Schmidt decided it was time to give back.

“Your talents are a gift from God and what you do with your talents are a gift back to God. The more I volunteered the more I enjoyed it and you just receive so much gratification from helping others. As Saint Francis of Assisi says, ‘In giving we receive,’ and that’s so true.”

With two of her four children now off to college, Amy has even more time to give these days.



She spends several hours a week working on projects at Spirit of Life Church in Mandan helping with Ministry on the Margins, helping in the food pantry, filling boxes and making lunches.

She also helps out at the Heaven’s Helpers Soup Café.

A big project that is near and dear to her heart is the Clean-up Mandan Day.

“When I first moved back to Bismarck in 1999 after away 10 years, was saddened by all litter in community,” Schmidt laments. “I was really fired up to make a change with I contacted the Mandan Beautification Committee and they invited me to start up a cleanup day with their help. It has blossomed into huge annual community day.”

Amy also adopted a highway behind Raging Rivers in Mandan.

“I really do feel that Christ calling us,” said Schmidt. “If you’ve been given a lot, much is expected of you and we’ve been very blessed, so I just want to help others out and share what I can.”

And this sentiment is shared by Amy’s family as well.

They support her, and also give back through various projects of their own.

“It’s good for everybody to think, ‘What are you passionate about, what inspires you, what concerns you’ and then don’t be afraid, you can make a difference,” Schmidt ensured.

Her giving nature, love for nature and will to help others are what make Amy Schmidt a Remarkable Woman.