Remarkable Woman: Jill Wiese, “The Human Hurricane”

She’s described as a force of nature — a human hurricane.

So, if it seems like this next story is all over the place, that’s because SHE is … Meet Jill Wiese, one of our featured Remarkable Women who is in contention for national recognition.

She’s a nurse in this time of COVID, and she’s a volunteer of all things.

Her resume is incredible and intense.

“It’s a dang good life I’ll tell you that,” Jill said.

Jill Wiese, who is from Washburn, never wastes a second — and it all began in the military when she enlisted at age 18.

“Became a field medic, a met medic, and there that training we became EMTs. So that’s how that part of my life started,” she said.

Nursing wasn’t on the radar, but when her National Guard unit was in need, she answered the call.

She has now been a nurse for 41 years and is currently working two jobs — one with cancer patients at the Bismarck Cancer Center, and the other in same-day surgery at Sanford.

That’s just the beginning.

“So this weekend coming up I’m Friday, Saturday, Sunday EMT on-call for Washburn Ambulance. I’ve ruined a few garage doors in my years. The pager goes off and I get in the car and away we go, yup boom!” Jill said.

Jill Wiese moves mountains — and not just in Washburn.

She’s also a volunteer EMT on a smaller mountain.

“So with the ambulance thing, that kinda led to the Huff Hills thing. A lot of the time I’m skiing during the day then come home at night and be on call,” she said.

And when the snow melts, Jill changes her tune.

“I’m in a band. Cotton Wood bluegrass band,” she said.

Occasionally, that bluegrass turns pink, and concert proceeds go toward cancer patients and research.

That same band also raises money for kids who couldn’t otherwise afford instruments. And for all that good, Jill has been instrumental.

“My favorite Mya Anglo quote, ‘People will forget what you did, people will forget what you said, but people will never forget how you made them feel.’ Even now, with COVID, holding their hands, they can’t breathe, some will die,” Jill said.

Jill spends every second of her life helping people and making lives better.

“Enthusiasm, I’m just gonna try and do everything I can with enthusiasm,” she said.

She’s a mother, a wife and an all-out force of nature.

In fact, Jill Wiese is remarkable.

Jill just returned home from Guatemala.

She’s made nine trips to Guatemala over the years working in the malnutrition hospital. She also builds homes for families. You know — in her spare time.