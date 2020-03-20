Remarkable Women: Lynn Wanner

Today’s Remarkable Woman has dedicated her life to serving in the line of duty.

We learn about the woman responsible for the Bismarck Police Department’s communication with the public.

Officer Lynn Wanner joined the Bismarck Police Department back in 2004, but becoming a police officer wasn’t always the plan.

“Honestly I was going to school to be an attorney. I was going to college to be an attorney. That’s what I always wanted to be. And I started taking some criminal justice classes and got really interested in it,” said Wanner.

It was then she realized she wanted to pursue a career in law enforcement. While in college she put herself through the police academy between semesters.

During that time she was the only female in her class, but this did not discourage her.

“I’ve never felt like I was you know not worthy of being an officer because I was a female,” shared Wanner.

Since joining the force 16 years ago, Wanner has held many positions.

After serving as a patrol officer, she was promoted to crime prevention and is now the crime and intelligence analyst. She also runs the department’s social media.

“I’ve always felt that the best person for the job should get the job regardless of your gender or whatever. So I knew when they hired me they saw something in me that wasn’t gender-related,” shared Wanner.

In her latest role, Officer Wanner tries to bring humor and light to the department’s social media page.

Her goal is to show the community that those in blue are regular people.

“And that way when they’re following our pages for kind of the lighter side of things. the more important information is already there. They’re already there waiting for it,” explained Wanner.

Wanner’s position as the crime analyst helps officers understand what is impacting the community and what to focus on to reduce crime.

Officer Wanner said she loves what she does, but her favorite job is being a mom to her two sons.