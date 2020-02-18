Remarkable Women: Michelle Bliven

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A mom, a teacher, a baseball coach … those are just a few of the titles held by one of KX News’ Remarkable Woman semi-finalists, Michelle Bliven of Minot.

“She always thinks about everyone else but herself. She puts everyone else first,” Bliven’s daughter, Kristen said.
“She’s a pretty amazing person,” her brother, Taylor, agreed.

That’s how Michelle Bliven’s kids describe her, so how does she describe them?
Kristen, her oldest, made her a mom. Taylor, her youngest, is her ‘wild child.’

And her middle child, Aaron, has inspired the entire family in ways they didn’t know were possible, leading Michelle — a teacher of 35 years — to teach perhaps the most important lesson of her life.

“When someone has a disability, it’s making awareness — people are curious, they question,” said Bliven. “I want people to come up and ask questions because I want to share what it’s like to have a child with a disability and that even though he can’t talk, he’s very smart and friendly and loving.”

Among the many hats she wears, is her Dream Catchers hat.

She said with a shrug, “We just decided, why can’t kids with disabilities play baseball?”

Since 2003, the baseball league has found a way to let kids with disabilities play the great sport of baseball.

It had 13 players in its first year.

“I started Dream Catchers so that Aaron could play,” Bliven said. ‘It just so happens, there were many many other kids out there in the community that were the same way.”

Now, more than 70 players plus their buddies take to the diamond at Dream Catchers’ very own field, but the league has reached further than The Magic City.

In 2006, the Blivens’ home was completely remodeled, and made wheelchair accessible for Aaron, on the TV show Extreme Home Makeover.

Viewers all over the country were captivated by the Dream Catchers story they saw on the show, so they reached out to Michelle.

Now, leagues inspired by Minot’s very own are operating in Texas, Missouri, Washington D.C., and Bismarck.

And it doesn’t end there. A teacher by trade, Michelle recently transitioned out of the classroom and became a homebound teacher, visiting students who are out of school for various reasons.
She said, “My philosophy, first and foremost, is the students have to know that you are there for them.”

Last year, Lydia Repnow spent two months out of school and thanks to Mrs. Bliven, she didn’t miss a beat.

“What comes to mind when you think of Michelle, or Mrs. Bliven?”
“Compassion, kindness. Intelligence, too,” Repnow responded quickly.

Because it’s almost never about her, it’s about what she can do for others.
That’s a common theme for Michelle Bliven and it’s what makes her remarkable.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Hemp Flowers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hemp Flowers"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/18"

Val Curtis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Val Curtis"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/18"

Drug Parent Adoption

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drug Parent Adoption"

Tuesday Forecast: Mostly sunny & bitterly cold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Forecast: Mostly sunny & bitterly cold"

Dickinson Trinity Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Trinity Bball"

Girls HS Basketball 2.17.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls HS Basketball 2.17.20"

Blankets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blankets"

Commercial Development

Thumbnail for the video titled "Commercial Development"

Monday, February 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, February 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Vandalized Mural

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vandalized Mural"

Furnace Life Span

Thumbnail for the video titled "Furnace Life Span"

UMary Mike

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Mike"

Home Health Care

Thumbnail for the video titled "Home Health Care"

Honor Flight

Thumbnail for the video titled "Honor Flight"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/17"

Culver's

Thumbnail for the video titled "Culver's"

Passenger Increase

Thumbnail for the video titled "Passenger Increase"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge