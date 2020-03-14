Remarkable Women: Sheridan McNeil

As we continue our Remarkable Women series… Sheridan McNeil is making a difference in not just her community, but across the state.

McNeil is a woman using her voice for the voiceless. She is originally from the Cannon Ball community in Standing Rock. She moved to Bismarck for a change.

“Because of our youngest son, and he’s into computer science. loves his tech. We can’t get those classes back home on the reservation that would really challenge him,” shared McNeil.

Now she’s using her voice to create change.

And, McNeil wears a lot of hats. She’s been the Career and Technical Education Director at United Tribes Technical College for the past four and half years.

“It’s what really drives me is when you know that you are making a positive impact on students and helping them learn. That it’s okay to have a voice and find your power in that voice,” said McNeil.

But it’s the work she’s done outside her office that has made an impact — using her voice to bring awareness to the issue of missing and murdered Indigenous people.

“My husband was the first one to call me an activist. You don’t necessarily think of yourself as these things because on a daily you’re just doing what you do. What you have to do. If you see a need you do it. If I can’t do it I’m going to bring in help, ” shared McNeil.

Through her advocacy work, she serves on the Urban Tribal Complete Count Committee for the Census and has created events to bring awareness to missing and murdered Indigenous people.

McNeil served as one of the spokespeople for Kara Mauai’s family.

“If there’s anything that we can hope for in our lives is that we’ve impacted someone in a positive way. Even if it was just one person,” expressed McNeil.

McNeil said the reason she works so hard is to empower the next generation.

She has testified at legislative various times and even works alongside Rep. Ruth Buffalo.