Remarkable Women: Sheridan McNeil

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

As we continue our Remarkable Women series… Sheridan McNeil is making a difference in not just her community, but across the state.

McNeil is a woman using her voice for the voiceless. She is originally from the Cannon Ball community in Standing Rock. She moved to Bismarck for a change.

“Because of our youngest son, and he’s into computer science. loves his tech. We can’t get those classes back home on the reservation that would really challenge him,” shared McNeil.

Now she’s using her voice to create change.

And, McNeil wears a lot of hats. She’s been the Career and Technical Education Director at United Tribes Technical College for the past four and half years.

“It’s what really drives me is when you know that you are making a positive impact on students and helping them learn. That it’s okay to have a voice and find your power in that voice,” said McNeil.

But it’s the work she’s done outside her office that has made an impact — using her voice to bring awareness to the issue of missing and murdered Indigenous people.

“My husband was the first one to call me an activist. You don’t necessarily think of yourself as these things because on a daily you’re just doing what you do. What you have to do. If you see a need you do it. If I can’t do it I’m going to bring in help, ” shared McNeil.

Through her advocacy work, she serves on the Urban Tribal Complete Count Committee for the Census and has created events to bring awareness to missing and murdered Indigenous people.

McNeil served as one of the spokespeople for Kara Mauai’s family.

“If there’s anything that we can hope for in our lives is that we’ve impacted someone in a positive way. Even if it was just one person,” expressed McNeil.

McNeil said the reason she works so hard is to empower the next generation.

She has testified at legislative various times and even works alongside Rep. Ruth Buffalo.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

State Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Basketball"

Blood Donations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blood Donations"

UMary Dale Lennon

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Dale Lennon"

Friday, March 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, March 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Tom Schrader"

Starbucks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Starbucks"

Thinking Spring

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thinking Spring"

Stunt Dogs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stunt Dogs"

State Fair

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Fair"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/13"

Dickinson Death

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Death"

Amber's Friday morning Storm Team forecast 3/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday morning Storm Team forecast 3/13"

Cooler temps with weekend snow chances

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cooler temps with weekend snow chances"

furry friends meet twigs and bugsy

Thumbnail for the video titled "furry friends meet twigs and bugsy"

Class A Girls

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class A Girls"

Class A Boys

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class A Boys"

Class B Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class B Basketball"

First Responders Staying Healthy

Thumbnail for the video titled "First Responders Staying Healthy"

No State of Emergency

Thumbnail for the video titled "No State of Emergency"

School Prep

Thumbnail for the video titled "School Prep"

Thursday, March 12th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, March 12th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge