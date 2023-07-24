MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — More than 9,400 North Dakotans served during the Korean War. And on Monday in Minot, the Vet Center is celebrating and remembering all the service men and women who served during the Korean War.

Korean vets are heading to the vet center Monday night to remember and reflect on their time in the armed forces during the 1950s.

They are even celebrating one man’s birthday, Ernie, a local Korean vet.

“Normally have a potluck about once a month at the vet center,” said Wayne Couse, a friend of the veteran, “At this time, we decided to have this potluck with Ernie’s birthday. He is 93 years old.”

The Vet Center says that it’s good to host events for the different wars and veterans to show them they are not alone in their struggles and their thoughts.

We thank you all for your service, and happy birthday, Ernie!

