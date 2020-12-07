Remembering North Dakotans lost at Pearl Harbor

Decades ago, the United States experienced a day that will live in infamy, as stated by President Franklin Roosevelt.

The Japanese Empire attacked Pearl Harbor on the morning of Dec. 7, 1941. Of the nearly 2,500 lost that day, several were natives of North Dakota.

Floyd Wells, Albert Renner, Arthur Neuenschwander, Walter Backman, and brothers, Calvin and Wilfred Palmer, are just a few of those North Dakotans lost on that day.

Thanks to new DNA technology, the remains of those men were recovered over the past couple of years and given a proper burial.

Many more servicemen lay in unmarked graves or still in the Pacific ocean, waiting for the day that they too can come back home.