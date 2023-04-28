DICKINSON, N.D. (KXNET) — The Dickinson community gathered to honor, remember and stand together for one of their own: Sergeant Jason Wallace.

Friday afternoon, first responders across the state lined up for a vehicle procession showing support for the Wallace family as well as the Dickinson Police Department.

Wallace was born in Minot and raised in Dickinson. He began as an emergency dispatcher for Dickinson, later becoming a patrol officer and Sergeant with the Dickinson PD, which he proudly served over the last few years.

The community came out to not just honor a police officer but to recognize the impact the man behind the badge left with everyone.

“I was his 5th-grade teacher. He was a great kid. He was quiet, but he had the coolest little sideways glance he gave people. It was just cool. He was a very nice person. His family is wonderful. His dad was in my classroom. So, we need to honor them and support them at this time,” said Becki Schwindt, teacher and community member.

Neighbors and many Dickinson families want to remind everyone how special Sergeant Wallace was to them, and how involved he was in the area.

According to his obituary, he belonged to the Eagles Club, the Fraternal Order of Police, and the T-shirt of the Month Club. He enjoyed golfing, was a big Miami Dolphins Fan, and was an avid Superhero collector.

Sergeant Wallace will be laid to rest in Bowbells at a later date.