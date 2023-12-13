BEULAH, N.D. (KXNET) — December 13 was a somber day in Beulah, as many gathered to honor the life of Deputy Paul Martin, who was killed in the line of duty last Wednesday while attempting to stop a car in a high-speed chase.

At the funeral, his loved ones had the chance to say their goodbyes.

“December 6 will be a day never forgotten, by those of us who were present,” Chaplain Phillip Nelson stated at Deputy Martin’s funeral, “or by those of us will feel the weight of the loss,”

53-year-old Deputy Martin had spent the last 18 years serving the town of Beulah — not only through his work as an officer but also as a K-9 trainer and a military veteran.

He leaves behind his wife Mindy, three children, and four grandchildren.

“Paul was a man of camaraderie,” continued Chaplain Nelson. “Whether you were a veteran, law enforcement or first responder, you knew, because that bond is forged in that furnace of adversity. We will honor Paul with everything we’ve got. Not only here at the funeral, or later at the burial. I can assure you — as we continue to remember him in the community, you have this whole community.”

Mindy Martin is understandably heartbroken after having to bury her husband two weeks before Christmas. She states that when you see your family and friends again, remember to give them a big hug and tell them that you love them.