Reminder: Check on seniors over winter season

Temperatures are expected to dip well below negative this week, and colder temperatures can be hard on everyone — especially seniors.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 11 million people over the age of 65 live alone. The Minot Commission on Aging is doing its part to check on the elderly in the community, and are urging you to do the same.

“We see our seniors a lot this time of year, that might come down here for congregant meals, that are staying home now because it’s colder,” said Roger Reich, with Minot Commission on Aging.

We know all too well the extreme temperatures that come in the winter, and the Executive Director of the Minot Commission on Aging said they are here to help.

Reich added, “Every day we check on about 200-230 seniors through our meals on wheels program and our senior care line.”

With more than 20 volunteers out in the frigid temps to deliver meals and check on people, Reich said he wishes more people would do the same.

“We have kind of gotten away from that as a society. We don’t check on our neighbors, don’t know our neighbors. But this time of year it’s really important,” added Reich.

And one woman in Minot agrees.

“You get to feeling a little discounted when you’re older,” said Gail Lein, a Minot resident.

Lein said having the Commission on Aging and even people from her community stop by and check in on her means the world.

She added, “If you are alone, they have a daily calling system where they will call and make sure you are doing fine.”

Reich said if you notice things like mail piled out outside or even driveways not being shoveled, it may be a good idea to check in on the homeowner.

