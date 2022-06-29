BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Fireworks are not allowed on Chain of Lakes, which includes New Johns Lake, Hecker’s Lake, East Park Lake and West Park Lake.

Federal regulation restricts the possession or use of fireworks on Reclamation lands and water bodies.

The McLean County sheriff and federal law enforcement officers are patrolling the area for the 2022 recreation season and will enforce this regulation, according to a press release.

“The risk of fires associated with fireworks is a concern because of the danger to visitors and adjacent landowners,” said Dakotas Area Manager Joe Hall, in a press release. “The remote location makes it difficult for emergency personnel to respond quickly.”

A burn ban is in place for the Chain of Lakes recreation areas in McLean and Sheridan Counties for safety reasons. This information is available at Burn Ban Restrictions & Fire Danger Maps.

If you plan to visit the Chain of Lakes, review the rules and regulations at the Chain of Lakes Brochure.