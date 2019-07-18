Reminder for minors–using a cell phone while driving is illegal

Using a smartphone while driving is just not safe. And, if you’re under 18, it’s illegal.

Texting, making a phone call or checking social media is against the law while you’re behind the wheel. It’s a primary offense if you’re a minor.

If a teen is caught, it’s a $20 fine. And if they’re caught texting and driving, it’s a $100 fine. Officers say they’re just looking out for everyone.

“Young drivers don’t have a lot of experience driving. So anything that’s going on in the vehicle that’s distracting them could be a safety concern, so we’re concerned about that,” said Jason Kraft, captain Ward County Sheriff’s Department.

“We’re concerned about everyone that’s on the road safely making it from point A to point B, and not just the young driver but all those other on the road with them as well,” Kraft added.

Using a cell phone to make a call if you’re over 18 is not a primary offense.