REMINDER: Practice Safe Social Distancing

With many self-isolating or working from home, it’s hard to resist the urge to get out of the house. But, safe social distancing is still possible while you’re out and about.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends we all stay at least six feet apart from one another and the government recommends we don’t get together in groups of 10 or more people. While some states are urging residents to ‘shelter in place,’ North Dakota has not taken measures as strong as that. We asked one Bismarck woman what she does to stay safe while she’s running errands.

“Just trying to stay six feet away from people whenever possible, using wipes to wipe my cart, using hand sanitizer when I get in and out of my car, that type of thing,” said Sarah Getzlaff, Bismarck resident.

While people are allowed to enjoy the outdoors, it’s important to practice good hygiene, stay away from crowds and limit your time in stores or out in the general public.