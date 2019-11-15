Reminder this winter: Car seats and bulky coats don’t mix

MINOT — Heavy coats are important in the frigid North Dakota winters, and so care seats for children when riding in the car — but experts are saying they do not mix.

Bulky winter coats affect how safe your child is in car seats.

If you’re in a crash, the puffy coat will compress, causing the harness to become loose and useless.

One person said if your child only has a heavy coat, take extra precautions when strapping them in.

“So when we do put our child in that car seat, we want to make sure those straps are tight to your child and not to the coat. So you want to see that shoulder compressing down and it may look like it’s super tight but all they are doing is squishing that coat down so those straps can be nice and tight on our child,” said Bobbi Dickinson, First District Health Unit.

Dickinson also said you can use your child’s coat as a blanket over the straps. Then use a thinner option for car trips to make sure they are comfortable.