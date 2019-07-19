Reminders to make the most of NDSF

The North Dakota State Fair begins its nine-day run in Minot today.

Nearly 320,000 people attended the state fair last year, so go over safety with children: travel in groups and keep track of one another.

Fairgoers can bring backpacks but they will be searched, and anything confiscated, you won’t get back.

There is parking on the east end of the fairgrounds, but don’t forget the shuttle bus that will run from 1 pm to 1 am every day during the fair.



It will take as many trips as it needs to, as often as it needs to, coming from the south side of JC Penny and riding right up to the front gate.



General Manager Renae Korslien said she’s excited, as always, to see the thousands of people come through the fair.



“Everyone needs to be here!” She said, “I think it’s the hype of seeing old friends, just somebody you probably see every year at the fair but you don’t see them in between. Or a classmate that you run into after many years, and that’s the good stories we hear.”

