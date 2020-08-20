Reminders when it comes to pets and hot pavement

Exercise is important for people and their pets, but the extreme temperatures can make it hard.

Temperatures reached the mid 90’s in some parts of the state, and walking your pet in those conditions can be dangerous. The temperature of the pavement can be up to 60 degrees hotter than the air and could burn your pet’s feet.

One vet we spoke with encourages pet owners to try to walk their pets on grassy shaded areas or not to be outside at all.

“Ideally in these hot temperatures over 90 degrees, your pets should be inside hopefully with air conditioning or a fan,” said Dr. Shelby Franklin.

Dr. Franklin says if you do decide to take a stroll outside, feel the pavement with the back of your hand. If it’s too hot for you, it’s too hot for them.