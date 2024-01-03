BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Ronald McDonald House has made a huge difference in the lives of thousands of North Dakotans, providing families a place to stay as their children receive medical care.

Now, there will be a few new faces coming to the house on Bismarck’s 7th Street.

“A friend of mine and I decided, in all great naivete and positive thoughts, that we should build a Ronald McDonald House here in Bismarck,” recalled Executive Director Kathy Keiser, who made it all happen 34 years ago. “We really wanted it to feel homelike. Families are coming in from all over the state. A lot of rural families come in, and we want them to feel like they’re at grandma’s house. They can come and sit back and relax.”

Much like any traditional grandmother’s house, this home has walls full of photos, all of which display memories over the years, and people whose lives the Ronald McDonald House has impacted.

“These are all families that have stayed here,” explained Keiser, as she showed KX News a bulletin board covered in Christmas cards.

She may not remember all the names or faces of the 5,000 that have stayed, but she’s glad she had the chance to touch their lives. The first family she helped, however, is one that she’ll never forget.

They found their way to the house after a car accident left their daughter hospitalized for weeks, and when the father stepped out on the porch with his morning coffee, he was instantly greeted by a neighbor.

“He was so touched that somebody reached out to him like that,” Keiser recalled, “and he felt like he was back in a neighborhood. They had been staying in a hotel for weeks, and he sort of became invisible. The hotel staff was very nice, but they didn’t really know what to say to him anymore. He said it was just such a welcome feeling to be back in a homelike situation.”

However, after 34 years dedicated to her position, Kathy Keiser has decided to end this chapter of her life.

“It’s time,” she stated. “I have loved this job like I have loved my children, but it’s time.”

Keiser is handing over the reins to Brent Kleinjan—- who is looking forward to making a difference in the lives of many families, just as Kathy has. He’s grateful that she is there to show him the ropes and take the time to explain everything that goes into running the house before she leaves.

“They come here in a time of crisis,” Kleinjan explained. “Having a meaningful way to give them some stability in their life in a time of uncertainty is important. I’ve taken on other leadership roles in the past, and haven’t always had that, so having Kathy here is just a wonderful bonus. I can learn from her, get to know the board, and just make it a smooth transition.”

Kathy, likewise, is confident in the talent of her successor.

“I know he’s going to do a great job,” she concluded. ” I’m always a phone call away, and I’ll stay involved — possibly helping out with things. But I intend to step back, spend more time with my grandchildren, and just be a little lazy.”

Ronald McDonald Charities also operates a care mobile that travels around rural North Dakota to provide dental care to more than a thousand children at a reduced cost, with the promise that no child will be turned away for an inability to pay.