Removal of Hay Bales from North Dakota Rights-of-Way Extended

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Due to a statewide flood emergency, the North Dakota Department of Transportation extended the deadline for removing hay bales from highway rights-of-way by two weeks, until Friday, November 15th.

Hay bales remaining on rights-of-way after November 15th will be removed, as directed by the District Engineer.

The bales have to be removed by then for snow management and other safety reasons.

North Dakota Century Code prohibits hay from being placed in the right-of-way, except on the outer edge. Large round bales must not be placed on in-slopes or within 60 feet from the outside edge of the driving lane.

For further assistance, the Hay Hotline can be reached at 701-425-8454.

Click here for a self-service Hay Hotline map.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Robert's One Minute Forecast 10-26-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 10-26-19"

Umary Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Umary Hockey"

High School Football 10.25.19

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Football 10.25.19"

High School Volleyball 10.25.19

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Volleyball 10.25.19"

High School Swimming

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Swimming"

Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Football"

Veterans Voices: Stephanie Geiger

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans Voices: Stephanie Geiger"

MMA

Thumbnail for the video titled "MMA"

Cade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cade"

Friday, October 25th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, October 25th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Dakota Friendship

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dakota Friendship"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Renaissance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Renaissance"

Domestic Violence

Thumbnail for the video titled "Domestic Violence"

Sensory Halloween

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sensory Halloween"

Moose Attack

Thumbnail for the video titled "Moose Attack"

Heaters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heaters"

Grand Prairie Inn

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grand Prairie Inn"

Subway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Subway"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge