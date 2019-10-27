Removal of Hay Bales from North Dakota Rights-of-Way Extended

Due to a statewide flood emergency, the North Dakota Department of Transportation extended the deadline for removing hay bales from highway rights-of-way by two weeks, until Friday, November 15th.

Hay bales remaining on rights-of-way after November 15th will be removed, as directed by the District Engineer.

The bales have to be removed by then for snow management and other safety reasons.

North Dakota Century Code prohibits hay from being placed in the right-of-way, except on the outer edge. Large round bales must not be placed on in-slopes or within 60 feet from the outside edge of the driving lane.

For further assistance, the Hay Hotline can be reached at 701-425-8454.

Click here for a self-service Hay Hotline map.